Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 1-Year High at $233.95

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $233.95 and last traded at $233.95, with a volume of 903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.57.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.41, for a total transaction of $5,330,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total value of $262,193.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,860.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,804 shares of company stock valued at $53,122,833 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $1,621,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Morningstar by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Morningstar by 11.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

