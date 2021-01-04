MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €118.67 ($139.61).

Shares of MOR opened at €93.82 ($110.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52-week high of €146.30 ($172.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

