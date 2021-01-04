Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) Trading 7.2% Higher

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.27. 1,040,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 777% from the average session volume of 118,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,568,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,598,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

