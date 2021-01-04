MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 9.4%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $29.14. 5,585,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 1,993,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

