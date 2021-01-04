Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after buying an additional 5,473,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after buying an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. No Street GP LP increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 515,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after buying an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

