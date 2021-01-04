mStable USD Achieves Market Cap of $30.17 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One mStable USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $30.17 million and $3.64 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,814.44 or 0.99830210 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011245 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00040018 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000243 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 30,190,639 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

