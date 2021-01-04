mStable USD (MUSD) Hits Market Cap of $30.53 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,408.17 or 1.00146319 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010927 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000214 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 30,430,602 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

