M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $163.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $159.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

M&T Bank stock opened at $127.30 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 195.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $1,455,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $2,287,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

