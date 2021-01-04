MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €143.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €167.00 ($196.47).

Shares of MTX opened at €213.40 ($251.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €205.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €166.52. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

