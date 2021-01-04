Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $228.00

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $228.00, but opened at $210.00. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 1,402 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.63.

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

