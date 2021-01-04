Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042589 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006122 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00324862 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032647 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015294 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023049 BTC.
Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile
Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading
