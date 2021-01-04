Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00324862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

