Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €246.86 ($290.42).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.