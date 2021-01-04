Mungo Wilson Acquires 34,336 Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) insider Mungo Wilson bought 34,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15).

Shares of EWI opened at GBX 370.78 ($4.84) on Monday. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.50 ($5.01). The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 334.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) alerts:

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.