MVL Hits Market Cap of $27.15 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. MVL has a total market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Cashierest, Cryptology and IDEX. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023309 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,671,888,857 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptology, IDCM, Cashierest, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

