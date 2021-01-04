My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Up 8.5%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares were up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 401,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 500,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYSZ shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on My Size in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered My Size from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.
My Size Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYSZ)
My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.
Further Reading: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.