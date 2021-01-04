My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Up 8.5%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares were up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 401,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 500,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYSZ shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on My Size in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered My Size from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). My Size had a negative return on equity of 101.67% and a negative net margin of 1,915.75%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that My Size, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

My Size Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

