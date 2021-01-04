MyWish Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $390,709.61 and approximately $17.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MyWish

WISH is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

