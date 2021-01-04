NAGA (NGC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.30 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, NAGA has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. NAGA has a market cap of $6.30 million and $7,443.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00042423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00320951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00032262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023029 BTC.

NGC is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

