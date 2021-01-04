Nano Price Hits $1.54 on Top Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00004868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $204.92 million and approximately $107.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,589.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.21 or 0.03305537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00486384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.33 or 0.01286267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00422215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00186960 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

