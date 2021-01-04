NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Up 8.6%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. 1,991,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,230,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 727.90% and a negative return on equity of 418.55%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NanoVibronix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

