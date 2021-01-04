NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Up 10.8%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s stock price shot up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 224,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,717,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NanoViricides by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

