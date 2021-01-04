Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $118.00 at Craig Hallum

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Shares of NTRA opened at $99.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. Natera has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $112.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $632,774.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 710,845 shares of company stock valued at $57,593,244. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

