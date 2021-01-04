National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.51

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 1906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTIOF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

