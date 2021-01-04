Native Utility Token Price Reaches $23.38 on Top Exchanges (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.38 or 0.00075824 BTC on exchanges. Native Utility Token has a total market cap of $22.98 million and $2,764.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00127174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00536101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00286173 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050658 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token launched on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

