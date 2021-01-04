Native Utility Token Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $23.24 million and approximately $5,139.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Native Utility Token token can now be bought for $23.64 or 0.00072662 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00312669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00515110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00271329 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049402 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.