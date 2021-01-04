NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £150.88 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray acquired 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($197.13).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Katie Murray bought 93 shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($195.62).

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) stock opened at GBX 161.65 ($2.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £19.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

