NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £150.88 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray acquired 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($197.13).
Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Katie Murray bought 93 shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($195.62).
NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) stock opened at GBX 161.65 ($2.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £19.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.31.
NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.
