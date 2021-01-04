NavCoin Price Tops $0.14 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NavCoin has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $147,505.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,657,725 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

