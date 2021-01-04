nCino, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NCNO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 11th

nCino’s (NASDAQ:NCNO) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 11th. nCino had issued 8,060,000 shares in its IPO on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $249,860,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. After the expiration of nCino’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCNO. Bank of America increased their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $72.41 on Monday. nCino has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.12.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $859,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

