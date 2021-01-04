NEAR Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $276.80 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $276.80 million and $39.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00306269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00125008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00520675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050398 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

