Neblio One Day Volume Hits $1.71 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008202 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003803 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,294,103 coins and its circulating supply is 16,872,111 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

