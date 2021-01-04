Nebulas (NAS) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and Neraex. Nebulas has a total market cap of $14.25 million and $2.34 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00324481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023104 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,298,146 coins and its circulating supply is 57,762,624 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, BCEX, LBank, OKEx, Allcoin, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

