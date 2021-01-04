Nectar (NEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.81 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $10.39 and $50.98. In the last week, Nectar has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. Nectar has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and $915,962.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,139.53 or 0.99856310 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018400 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

