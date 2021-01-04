Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.24

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 813796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.76 and a quick ratio of 20.70. The company has a market cap of C$272.04 million and a PE ratio of -100.91.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

