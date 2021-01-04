NEST Protocol Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.21 million and $28.21 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00256189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00530290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00277561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050141 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.