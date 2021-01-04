Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NSRGY opened at $117.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $954,286,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,696,000 after buying an additional 124,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.1% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

