Nestree (EGG) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Nestree has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $421,066.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,791.63 or 0.99980442 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011294 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,390,030,850 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.