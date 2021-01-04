Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Down 11.5%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) shares were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 943,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,264,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Net Element from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETE. UBS Group AG grew its position in Net Element by 790.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Net Element by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

