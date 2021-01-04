Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Down 9.8%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) traded down 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.98. 1,699,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 294,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $161,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

