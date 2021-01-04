Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00125114 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.61 or 0.00899896 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00027937 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014303 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

