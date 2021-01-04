New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA) Trading Up 8.7%

New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.89). Approximately 4,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

The firm has a market cap of £5.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.71.

About New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA)

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.