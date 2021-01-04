New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.05

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 2069490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. CSFB set a C$1.70 price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.33.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$231.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

