Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 825,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 513,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newborn Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 238.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newborn Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 557,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

