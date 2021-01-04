Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.