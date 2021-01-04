Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.10

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 123627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 346.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 640.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 208,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

