Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

NWL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.