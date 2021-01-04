Newton Coin Project Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $27,652.72 and approximately $51.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

