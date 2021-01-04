Newton Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Newton has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $1.11 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00126025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00258843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00533548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00283465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050795 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

