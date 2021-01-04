NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,539.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $2,539.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00482781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,755,240,538 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

