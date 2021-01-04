Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.13

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 5441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

