Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.86

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.86 and last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 1276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.09.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

