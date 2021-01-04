Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $590.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.45), with a volume of 62976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526 ($6.87).

NFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 504.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 449.84. The company has a market cap of £518.54 million and a P/E ratio of -211.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44.

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 65,000 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £292,500 ($382,153.12). Also, insider Richard Eyre acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,140.06).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

